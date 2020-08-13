Chicago Police Department Launches Video Website So Citizens Can Identify Looters

The Chicago Police Department, intent on catching the looters who pillaged the city on Sunday, has launched a “Looting & Civil Unrest Videos” website showing surveillance camera footage from the destruction and asking citizens to identify the perpetrators.

On Wednesday, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan stated, “Cases are easier to solve and much stronger when the community identifies these suspects and works with the police and the detectives to hold them accountable … We are now seeking the community’s help to identify additional offenders that are seen on video and in photographs looting and committing other criminal behavior.”

Deenihan showed a video of a man using a hammer-like object attempting to break into an ATM. He continued, “So this is just going to be an example of he videos that are going to be posted on the website. So the department launched a website today with images of these subjects and others wanted in connection with the looting that took place downtown and elsewhere. Detectives are asking everyone to look at these images; there’s a link on the webpage that’s going to allow those with information to submit a tip. … Storeowners and others individuals who have additional video can also these images to our detectives from the website.” – READ MORE

