Chicago PD: Jussie Smollett’s Phone Records ‘Do Not Meet The Burden For Criminal Investigation’

Just hours after singer and actor Jussie Smollett handed over “limited and redacted” phone records related to his alleged attack two weeks ago, the Chicago Police Department told the press that “the records provided do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation” and that detectives “may be following up with him to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline.”

ABC 7 Chicago’s Rob Elgas reported late Monday that shortly after the “Empire” star turned over the “limited and redacted” phone records connected to the alleged attack, Chicago police spokesman AJ Guglielmi told the outlet, “We are very appreciative of the victim’s cooperation however the records provided do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation.”

“Detectives may be following up with him (Smollett) to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline,” Guglielmi added, Elgas reports.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Smollett told the New York Post in an email that phone records from Smollett’s manager, Brandon Z, “were sent to police on Feb. 5 and Jussie’s records were sent over this morning.” The records from Smollett contained information “from within an hour of the incident,” the spokesperson added. Fox 32 Chicago’s Rafer Weigel reported Monday that the records were “limited and redacted.” – READ MORE