Chicago Officials Slam Smollett — and the Celebrities Who Backed Him Without the Facts

‘the Reputation Of Our City Has Suffered Irreparable Damage’



Two Chicago aldermen on Saturday blasted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett (shown above center) for allegedly faking a racist and homophobic attack on himself, and demanded an apology from celebrities who publicly supported the tv star’s claims without knowing the facts.

“We believe that the officials and celebrities who rushed to support Jussie Smollett should retract their statements and apologize for their haste in supporting him to the detriment of others,” Nicholas Sposato, Chicago 38th ward aldermen and Anthony Napolitano, Chicago’s 41st ward alderman, said in a joint statement.

The local leaders also took Smollett to task for thrusting Chicago back into the national spotlight over simmering racial tensions.

“The reputation of our city has suffered irreparable damage during these troubling times,” they said. “Chicago did not need or deserve the unfair publicity that resulted from these seemingly false accusations.”

Chicago police charged Smollett Thursday with filing a false report for allegedly staging a Jan. 29 attack on himself and making it look like he was the victim of a hate crime.

The 36-year-old actor, who is black and gay, claimed two men assaulted him last month. He said they threw bleach on him, put a noose around his neck and said it was “MAGA” country, referring to President Trump’s supporters, during the assault.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson lashed out at the tv star calling the Smollett saga “simply shameful.”

Smollett has denied making up the attack.

The aldermen said the Smollett case should “serve as an example of how rushing to judgment without proper facts and investigation can hurt all of us.”

