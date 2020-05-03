Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Suggests People Who Promote Gatherings On Social Media Will Face Legal Action

Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened those who host and attend house parties during the stay-at-home orders that have been implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic and went as far as to suggest that those who use social media to promote gatherings will face consequences from authorities.

Lightfoot, who was previously caught violating her own stay-at-home order, made the remarks on Saturday night in response to reports of widespread house parties throughout the city.

“Now I’ve directed Superintendent Brown to order all police districts to give special attention to these parties and this is how it’s gonna be: we will shut you down, we will cite you, and if we need to, we will arrest you and we will take you to jail,” Lightfoot said. “There should be nothing unambiguous about that. Don’t make us treat you like a criminal but if you act like a criminal and you violate the law and you refuse to do what is necessary to save lives in the city in the middle of a pandemic we will take you to jail.”

“So, that means if you host a party, if you promote a party, if you go to a party, we’re not playing games, we mean business and we are going to shut this down one way or the other,” Lightfoot continued. “The time for educating people into compliance is over, don’t be stupid don’t come out, don’t advertise on social media, we’re watching you and we are going to take decisive action.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --