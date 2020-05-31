Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: My Message to Donald Trump Is ‘F You’ (VIDEO)

For those looking for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump “f— you,” here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

Friday at a press conference Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacted to President Donald Trump’s for his tweet about the protests, looting and fires in Minneapolis Thursday night.

The tweet that was flagged by Twitter said, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” he tweeted. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty, and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” – READ MORE

