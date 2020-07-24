Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Grudgingly Accepts Federal Law Enforcement Help

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accepted President Donald Trump’s offer of federal law enforcement officials to help fight crime in Chicago — but says they must not patrol protests, as federal officials are doing in Portland, Oregon.

President Trump and Mayor Lightfoot spoke Wednesday evening, after the administration announced that it would surge federal law enforcement agents to Chicago and other cities suffering from a wave of violent crime in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. The protests have prompted police to scale back patrols — in some cases at the behest of politicians.

Lightfoot claimed that Trump “realized that what he did in Portland was a grave abuse of his presidential power,” though it was not clear that the president had made any such admission. The Department of Homeland Security has sent agents to protect the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, which has been vandalized and firebombed by black-clad rioters associated with Black Lives Matter protests. Some 200 federal officials are expected to be deployed to Chicago.

Earlier this week, Lightfoot compared federal law enforcement officials to terrorists and urged citizens to call 911 if they saw federal officials doing anything that seemed untoward. She seems to have softened her tone — but only somewhat.