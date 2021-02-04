Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Donald Trump To Blame For Chicago Public School Issues

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has finally pinpointed why Chicago Public Schools is having so much difficulty returning students to in-person classroom learning: former President Donald Trump.

Chicago Public School students were supposed to return to in-person learning on Monday, but the Chicago Teachers Union, long opposed to returning to CPS classrooms, refused to go back to work Monday, setting off a hot war between CPS and CTU.

Teachers say they will not give up virtual instruction until every teacher can be vaccinated, but the union is also demanding that teachers who live with “vulnerable” individuals be allowed to teach online indefinitely — and in an interview Monday, one teacher even suggested CPS could remain virtual until COVID-19 was no longer a threat.

Lightfoot initially warned teachers that remaining home would result in unexcused absences and could, eventually, cost teachers their jobs. CPS has since backed off that threat, pledging to remain at the bargaining table until an agreement could be reached with CTU. – READ MORE

