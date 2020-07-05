Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: ‘We’re Making Progress’ After 13 Bodies Lie Dead in the Street

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted out a hopeful message following the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Fox News: “Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote on Twitter. “We cannot grow numb to this. We are making progress in slowing shootings, but we have to do better, every single one of us.”

Progress, madam? I got your “progress” right here.

Chicago Sun-Times: Thirteen people have been killed and 54 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far over the Fourth of July weekend.

Nine of the weekend’s victims were minors, and two of the children died from their injuries.

If 67 people were hit by bullets, how many shots were actually fired? The gunfire on Chicago’s streets must sound to those who served like they were back in Baghdad or Mogadishu. – READ MORE

