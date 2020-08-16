Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: Looters Exploiting ‘Anger,’ ‘Frustration’ over Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Friday on MSNBC, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said while it was not a justification for the violence in her city, she believed the looters are exploiting the anger and frustration caused by President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response.

Guest-host Chris Jansing said, “First, let me ask you how your city is doing after the violence this past weekend?”

Lightfoot said, “Look. I think we’re seeing the same challenges in Chicago that we’ve seen across the country. Chicago was not the only city unfortunately, that was hit with looting. It happened in other places across the country. I think this is a challenging time for our country in general because of the continued concerns and response necessary for COVID-19. There’s a lot of anger. There’s a lot of frustration.”

She continued, “It absolutely never, never justifies the kind of criminal conduct we saw in our city and other cities on Sunday night. These are organized robbery crews. Certainly, there are people who are opportunistic, but the reality is we have to stand up and unite as a city and stand against this kind of bald criminal activity. I’ve been very direct with our law enforcement folks, particularly our prosecutors. We’ve got to bring these people out of the shadows and bring justice. There’s a lot of concern among equity and systematic racism that’s been happened for decades, but there’s never, ever a justification for criminal conduct. Looting is criminal conduct. Looting is stealing the business and dreams of business owners and employees, and we’re just not going to stand for it here in Chicago, period.” – READ MORE

