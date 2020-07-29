Chicago Mayor Lightfoot defends insulting texts to police union president: ‘I don’t take back one word’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday defended a series of insulting text messages sent to the city’s police union president after he asked President Trump for help in addressing the city’s violent crime wave.

In the messages to Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, Lightfoot called him a “cartoon character” and “clown” who is “desperate for relevance.” The exchange was obtained by WGN-TV.

The remarks came after Catanzara asked Trump in a July 18 letter for help in combating Chicago’s violent crime epidemic, while calling Lightfoot a “complete failure.”

“YOU ARE NOW OFFICIALLY A CLOWN” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s text messages w/police union president after violence in Grant Park reveal name-calling, frustration, anger. Today, the mayor said “I don’t take back one word that I said.” I’ll have the story tonight on @WGNNews at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/T1SapNxrqV — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 23, 2020

In a news briefing, the mayor refused to walk back her remarks.

“In the middle of everything that’s going on, in a craven political move, this man waved his hand to President Trump and invited him to bring federal troops into our city, a la Portland,” Lightfoot told reporters during a news briefing. “We have tried to engage him in a constructive way. He refuses to do so because he’s more interested in trying to make himself a political figure rather than to be a leader.

“I don’t take back one word that I said,” she added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --