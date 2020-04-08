Chicago Mayor Flouts Stay-At-Home Order to Get Haircut (VIDEO)

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (D.) is on defense after she was spotted getting a haircut, flouting Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order that also shut down nonessential businesses like hair salons.

Photos emerged Sunday of Lightfoot getting a trim after the mayor made public service announcements encouraging social distancing and saying activities like “getting your roots done” were not essential.

Lightfoot was flustered Monday when reporters confronted her about the mixed messaging.

“I’m the public face of this city,” she said. “I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye. I take my personal hygiene very seriously. I felt like I needed to have a haircut. I’m not able to do that myself, and so, I got a haircut. You want to talk more about that?” – READ MORE

