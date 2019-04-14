Chicago Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot Says She Will Welcome Shipments of Illegals

Chicago’s first black, gay, female mayor who will take office in May says that she would welcome shipments of illegals if the Trump administration were to send them to the Windy City.

Lightfoot’s exclamation was in response to a tweet by President Donald Trump, who said he agreed with the idea of sending busloads of illegals to so-called sanctuary cities.

The mayor-elect, though, didn’t seem to think any shipments of illegals would occur and said she thought Trump was just being “provocative,” according to Fox News. She added that Trump’s rhetoric was “much ado about nothing.”

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asked Lightfoot if she agreed with outgoing Mayor Rham Emanuel that illegals are welcome in Chicago, to which she replied, “of course.”

"We have people who are routinely coming to this city. We have a whole infrastructure that's built up to make sure that their rights are protected while the city of Chicago has, under the current administration, provided funding for various groups to help support asylum seekers and other people that are going through the immigration court system. I expect it will continue, if not expand upon, those kinds of resources," the first-time elected official told CNN.


