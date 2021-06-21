Chicago mayor declares racism a public health crisis

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared racism a public health emergency Thursday, pointing to systematic racism as a leading factor in life expectancy discrepancies across the city.

Joined by the Chicago Department of Public Health, Lightfoot said there is a 9.2-year life expectancy gap between Black and non-Black Chicagoans.

“At almost every single point in our city’s history, racism has taken a devastating toll on the health and well-being of our residents of color – especially those who are Black,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Without formally acknowledging this detrimental impact, we will never be able to move forward as a city and fully provide our communities with the resources they need to live happy and healthy lives.”

The Chicago mayor said she was “doubling down” on both ongoing and new collaborations between city officials and community leaders to address racism in the Windy City.

Lightfoot said the city would be implementing a “will to act” initiative that will focus on addressing the impacts of historical policies like Jim Crow restrictions, redlining, and “other forms of financial and housing segregation and discrimination.” – READ MORE

