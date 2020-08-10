Chicago Looting Sparked by False Social Media Reports of Police Shooting of 15-Year-Old Boy

The looting that erupted in Chicago’s shopping district on Sunday evening was sparked by false social media posts that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) had shot an unarmed, 15-year-old boy, the CPD said.

Echoing the false claims, Chicago’s Black Lives Matter tweeted that the Chicago police didn’t protect a 15-year-old-boy even as they protected “themselves” and “high-end stores”:

What CPD has protected today:

✔️ High end stores

✔️ Themselves

What CPD hasn’t protected today:

❌ A 15 year old Black boy#AbolishCPD — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) August 10, 2020

The CPD reported that local residents took to social media with the false claims that officers had killed a teen.

But, CPD Deputy Communications Director Tom Ahern had stated the facts half a day earlier, noting that the police were called to a sighting of a man with a gun.

On Sunday afternoon, Block Club Chicago reported that police had shot a 20-year-old suspect who fired at them during a foot chase. The suspect was wounded in the shoulder and was taken into custody.

But hours later, "car caravans" headed into the city's downtown shopping district and went on an extended looting spree that lasted most of the overnight hours.

