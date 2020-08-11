Chicago Looters Use U-Haul To Ransack Stores, Report Says

When riots exploded in Chicago overnight, looters were apparently ready.

“Hundreds of people swept through the Magnificent Mile and other parts of downtown Chicago early Monday, smashing windows, looting stores, confronting police and at one point exchanging gunfire with officers,” The Chicago Tribune reported.

“The looting began shortly after midnight as people darted through broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise. Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew. At least one U-Haul van was seen pulling up,” The Tribune wrote.

A U-Haul.

Meanwhile, CBS-Chicago reported that the mayhem was “coordinated.”

“In what appears to be a widespread, coordinated attack, dozens of stores, banks and other businesses were broken into across downtown Chicago overnight. The looting spread from the Loop, up to the Near North Side,” the station reported. – READ MORE

