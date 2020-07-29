Chicago deputy police chief dead in apparent suicide — less than 2 weeks after big promotion

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Dion Boyd, a 30-year veteran of the force, received a lucrative promotion in July.

Co-workers discovered Boyd, a father of two sons, dead in his office on Tuesday morning.

It was apparent that Boyd, 57, had committed suicide.

Boyd was promoted July 15 to the rank of deputy chief of the Chicago Police Department’s criminal networks group.

In a statement, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said, “I am extremely saddened to share with you today the loss of a respected member of our command staff to suicide. We are shocked, saddened at the loss, and it’s deeply felt by me and the many colleagues and friends with whom Deputy Chief Dion Boyd worked and mentored throughout his career.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --