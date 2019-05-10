Chicago Cubs permanently ban fan for flashing allegedly racist hand gesture behind black broadcaster

The Chicago Cubs permanently banned a fan who displayed an allegedly racist hand gesture behind a black broadcaster during a televised game Tuesday, according to CBS News.

Cubs President Theo Epstein announced the ban Wednesday, after the team was able to identify the fan. Epstein said it was important to send a strong message with the punishment.

Am I seeing things or is this jack wagon behind Glanville flashing the white supremacy sign? @SarahSpain @BleacherNation pic.twitter.com/6p7d79vIVR — Chad Rehan (@ChadRehan) May 8, 2019

“We’ve made clear how egregious and unacceptable that behavior is,” Epstein said. “There’s no place for it in our society, in baseball, certainly no place for it at Wrigley Field. The person responsible for that gesture will never be welcomed back at Wrigley Field. I think its important to have a strong response to send a message that this is a place of inclusion, this is a place of connectedness. We are a welcoming organization, and I think those are the values — we value diversity, we value inclusion.”

The fan was sitting behind NBC Chicago broadcaster Doug Glanville during a live shot, and knowing he was on camera, flashed the "OK" hand signal that has been reportedly adopted by some white supremacist groups.


