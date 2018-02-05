Chicago Cops Bring in Feds to Fight Record-High Number of Violent Carjackings

Chicago police are recruiting federal agents to help them fight the record-high number of violent carjackings that have plagued the city.

The Chicago Police Department announced Sunday that they are enlisting the help of federal authorities, especially agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Fox News reported.

“We’ll look at the patterns and trends and we’re bringing federal resources to bear because quite frankly they have some things that they can realize that we can’t on the state and local level,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

Johnson added that the anti-carjacking force would also consist of state police officers, prosecutors, and police officers from neighboring suburban areas. – READ MORE

A Democratic candidate running for Illinois attorney general was robbed at gunpoint Thursday during a campaign photoshoot in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Aaron Goldstein, 42, and members of his campaign team were approached by three men in their early 20s. One of the men had a handgun and demanded Goldstein and the campaign aides turn over the camera equipment and other personal belongings, including their cell phones, which they did.

According to the Tribune, law enforcement sources confirmed that they had no one in custody and did not release a description of the suspects.

Goldstein’s campaign manager Robert Murphy, who was not with the candidate at the time, explained that he was taking promotional campaign photos with an “in-the-neighborhood kind of” message, according to the Tribune. The incident took place in Albany Park. – READ MORE