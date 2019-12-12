Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack pays off 300 holiday layaway accounts at hometown Walmart

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is delivering Christmas cheer to residents of his Florida hometown by paying off all the holiday layaway accounts at a local Walmart.

The store in Fort Pierce, located on Florida’s east coast, announced the happy holiday news Friday on Facebook.

“We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays,” the store wrote. “Everyone is truly grateful for everything you have done for them!”

The 28-year-old's foundation had approached the store and asked to be a secret Santa, store manager Mathias Libardi told the TC Palm. Libardi said the donation covered more than 300 layaway accounts, but would not disclose the dollar amount.