Chicago-area hospital to resume vaccinations after 4 workers experience adverse reactions: report

A hospital north of Chicago says it plans to resume coronavirus vaccinations for its staff Sunday, following a temporary pause after four employees experienced adverse reactions to the Pfizer treatment.

The employees’ symptoms included tingling and elevated heart rates, FOX 32 of Chicago reported Friday after the shots were administered a day earlier. Three of the employees were recovering well at home while the fourth was continuing to receive medical attention, the report said.

On Saturday, Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., said it would restart vaccinations for other employees beginning Sunday.

“Our site vaccination teams remain prepared to respond quickly and appropriately should anyone experience any kind of reaction,” the hospital statement, accordingto FOX 32. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased our post-vaccine evaluation period to 30 minutes for all individuals across all our sites, which exceeds CDC/ACIP recommendations.”

The facility said its decision to resume was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health officials, FOX 32 reported.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --