Cherokee Nation Expert RIPS Elizabeth Warren: ‘No Evidence That She Has A Single Cherokee Ancestor’

On Sunday’s “AM Joy” episode on MSNBC, Cherokee Nation citizen Rebecca Nagle tore into Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over her longstanding — and largely debunked — claims of alleged Cherokee ancestry.

As Caleb Howe covers at Mediaite, Nagle engaged in a back-and-forth on Joy Reid’s show with Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times:

“I just want to say that Elizabeth Warren did, in fact, have a native American ancestor, and grew up believing this was part of her heritage and kind of identified with it,” said Goldberg. “I think she was mistaken and she obviously shouldn’t have identified herself as Native American on that bar application, but she, this was kind of part of — if you watch that video, the video that’s gotten her in so much trouble, her conservative brothers also say this was the story of our family that we grew up hearing.”

“Yeah, so, that’s completely false,” said Nagle. “Warren has zero Cherokee ancestry.”

“There are over forty-five rolls of Cherokee people between the 1810s and the 1910s, and Cherokee genealogists went and looked up Warren’s family tree and then crossed-referenced her relatives with those 45 rolls and looked for them, and they’re not there. So there is no evidence that she has a single Cherokee ancestor. The only evidence she has is this race-based science of a DNA test which you cannott use to lay claim to any tribe or any relationship to any tribe, and people don’t know that. And she benefits from that confusion and that misinformation. She is still allowing people to believe this myth about Cherokee identity.”- READ MORE