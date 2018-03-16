Cherokee Genealogist: No, Elizabeth Warren Is Not Native American (VIDEO)

On Wednesday night, a Cherokee genealogist told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that there is no proof Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is Native American, despite her persistent claims.

Genealogist Twila Barnes told Carlson that Warren is “not enrolled” with the tribe.

“She has no family on the rolls, she has no indication of Indian ancestry anywhere in her lineage,” explained Barnes.

Warren has long asserted that she has Native American ancestry, a claim which helped her secure a “diversity hire” position at Harvard Law School. But the senator has refused to prove the dubious claim, aside from discussing her family’s alleged “high cheek bones” and a cookbook called “Pow Wow Chow.” Warren has been asked multiple times to prove her ethnicity with a simple DNA test; that, too, she has refused. – READ MORE

