Cher: Trump Only Thinks About Being a Dictator

Far-left pop icon Cher believes that President Donald Trump has his mind set on just two things: getting richer and becoming a dictator.

In a typically incoherent tweet filled with emojis, Cher warned her followers that next year’s elections will be a “ fight.”

“Election Is Fight. EXPECT trump To Lie,Make Up On The Spot,Forget 5 Sec Later,Be Cruel,Be Dumb,Not Care,Say Things He Doesn’t Understand,& pull out of his ass for no reason,” she wrote. “ONLY 2 THINGS IN TRUMPS [MIND ARE “WHAT MAKES TRUMP RICHER,& DICTATOR”. HES THUG WITH PHD IN SHOWBIZ.”

Over the past week, the 72-year-old singer has shared and retweeted a range of anti-Trump content, one of which described him as a “baby killer” and declared that there is “no difference between Trump’s concentration camps and the concentration camps of Hitler and the Nazis.” – READ MORE

