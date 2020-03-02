Cher Spreads Fake News Claiming Trump Called Coronavirus a ‘Hoax’

Singer-actress Cher is the latest Hollywood leftist to spread fake news about the coronavirus, repeating claims that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” created by Democrats when in fact the president used the term “hoax” to describe the Democratic Party’s attempt to politicize the issue.

The Moonstruck star alleged in a tweet on Saturday that President Trump blamed the coronavirus on Democrats and the media, using an emoji to describe the president as “nuts.”

FRIEND SAID”trump’s SICK,I SAID I DON’T CARE‼️LET HIM BE DRIVEN FROM🇺🇸IN2 THE WILDERNESS ALONE.FACT HE SAYS”DEMS &NEWS STARTED THIS 2 HURT HIM”IS🥜.SHOWS NO MATTER HOW DIRE THE SITUATION IT STILL”ONLY ABOUT HIM”‼️OUR AMERICAN FAMILY NEEDS PROTECTION

https://t.co/4SQFYyNF73 — Cher (@cher) February 29, 2020

She also retweeted an NBC News article with the misleading headline, “Trump calls coronavirus Democrats’ ‘new hoax.’” The body of the article acknowledges that President Trump used the word “hoax” at a recent rally to describe the way Democrats have turned the virus into a political weapon.

On Friday, President Trump told the capacity crowd at his Charleston, South Carolina, rally that Democrats are desperate to use anything to stop his agenda. – READ MORE

