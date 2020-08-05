Cher Snaps: ‘F**k Those Heartless Republican Gutter Rats’

Singer-actress Cher isn’t a politician. But if she were, the Hollywood star said she would be raising a ruckus against Republicans by taking to the streets and ranting profanely against the right.

Washington is so lucky I’m not in office.I Would be protesting on capital steps, Swearing Like a Sailor,Fuck Those Heartless Republican Gutter🐀🐀.They Probably Dont,Know Anyone who Has Lost,or Is Losing Their Job,House,apt,No one in trumps Family is Sick Or Losing Anything‼️ — Cher (@cher) August 4, 2020

“Washington is so lucky I’m not in office. I Would be protesting on capital steps, Swearing Like a Sailor,Fuck Those Heartless Republican Gutter ,” the Moonstruck star tweeted. In an apparent reference to the coronavirus shutdowns, she claimed that Republicans are out of touch with ordinary Americans who have lost jobs and homes.

“They Probably Dont,Know Anyone who Has Lost,or Is Losing Their Job,House,apt,No one in trumps Family is Sick Or Losing Anything.” – READ MORE

