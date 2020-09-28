Cher: ‘If Trump Wins… We’ll Never See Another Election By the People’

Far-left pop star Cher launched another unhinged all-caps rant on Twitter, claiming that President Donald Trump will end elections in America if he “steals” the presidential election in November.

Cher took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to warn her 3.8 million followers that President Trump would end elections “by the people” and would replace them with “elections 4 the rich.” She ended her rant, saying “YOU WILL PAY A PRICE BEYOND COMPREHENSION 4 YOU & YOUR CHILDREN” if Trump wins.

Swear 2 you if trump wins/steals 2nd term HE’LL GET HIS WISH ”SUPREME LEADER”& WE’LL NEVER SEE ANOTHER

ELECTION BY THE PEOPLE.

THERE’LL BE ELECTIONS,4 THE RICH,BY Trump.IF YOU THINK THIS CANT HAPPEN,YOU WILL PAY A PRICE BEYOND COMPREHENSION 4 YOU & YOUR CHILDREN.HE WANTS

POWER — Cher (@cher) September 23, 2020

“Swear 2 you if trump wins/steals 2nd term HE’LL GET HIS WISH ”SUPREME LEADER” & WE’LL NEVER SEE ANOTHER ELECTION BY THE PEOPLE,” the Grammy-winning Joe Biden backer wrote. “THERE’LL BE ELECTIONS, 4 THE RICH, BY Trump. IF YOU THINK THIS CANT HAPPEN, YOU WILL PAY A PRICE BEYOND COMPREHENSION 4 YOU & YOUR CHILDREN. HE WANTS POWER.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --