Cher: ‘GOP Are Accessories to Trump Genocide’ of the Kurds

Left-wing pop icon Cher took her criticism of Republican lawmakers to another level on Monday, accusing the GOP, in a tweet dripping with falsehoods, of being accessories to President Donald Trump’s “genocide.”

SPINELESS GOP SENATE & CONGRESS ARE NOW ACCESSORIES 2 trump’s GENOCIDE‼️MOSCOW MITCH,LENINGRAD LINDSEY & REST OF EMASCULATED GOP, SOLD THEIR SOULS 2 HELP RUSSIA,TURKS,SYRIA,IRAN,

SAUDI’S,KILL💣💥⚰️ KURDS. THEY’LL GO 2🔥4 GENOCIDE & I’LL💃🏽.LINDSEY,JOHN McCAIN’S ASHAMED OF U — Cher (@cher) October 14, 2019

Celebrated for her music and acting prowess, here Cher may find her Twitter account suspended for spreading fake news. – READ MORE