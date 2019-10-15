Cher: ‘GOP Are Accessories to Trump Genocide’ of the Kurds

Left-wing pop icon Cher took her criticism of Republican lawmakers to another level on Monday, accusing the GOP, in a tweet dripping with falsehoods, of being accessories to President Donald Trump’s “genocide.”

“Spinless GOP Senate & Congress are now accessories 2 Trump’s Genocide!!” Cher said in a typically all-caps tweet. “Moscow Mitch, Leningrad Lindsey & rest of emasculated GOP, sold their souls 2 help Russia, Turks, Syria, Iran, Saudi’s, Kill Kurds.

“They’ll go 2 4 Genocide & I’ll . Lindsey, John McCain’s ashamed of u.”

Celebrated for her music and acting prowess, here Cher may find her Twitter account suspended for spreading fake news. – READ MORE

