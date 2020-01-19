Cher Floats Conspiracy: Trump’s Reelection will Make Him King of America

According to left-wing pop icon Cher, “the death of freedom” looms and America as we know it will cease to exist if President Donald Trump wins reelection in November.

“PUTN IS NOW OF RUSSIA. Trump’s RE~ELECTION WILL MAKE HIM, & AS”WE KNOW IT”WILL CEASE 2 EXIST,” Cher said in her latest emoji-filled Twitter rant. “ Trump’s SHOWN 3 YRS OF ETHICAL & INTELLECTUAL BANKRUPTCY. trump IS THE OF FREEDOM.”

Cher was reacting to news that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the country’s government’s plan to resign and allow President Vladimir Putin to rewrite the country’s constitution, a move many experts believe will include provisions Putin will use to become prime minister and defacto leader of the Kremlin for life. – READ MORE