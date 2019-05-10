Cher: Donald Trump’s Children Aren’t ‘Worth a Damn’

Left-wing pop icon Cher once again went after President Donald Trump’s sons with a tweet saying they “aren’t worth a damn,” over their support for hunting.

The “Believe” singer launched her attack on the Trump family on Thursday calling them the “let them eat cake” Trumps and insisting “not one of them” are “worth a damn.”

The Grammy-winner included several news stories and photos of President Trump’s sons and big game trophy hunts. She also added a final image of Google searches of Ivanka’s connections to China.

HERE ARE THE,

“LET THEM EAT🎂,TRUMPS☠️

NOT ONE OF THEM WORTH A DAMN🔥 pic.twitter.com/POFENAvN9N — Cher (@cher) May 9, 2019

That was not the first dig Cher perpetrated against one of Donald Trump’s children this week. Earlier this week, the Oscar-winning actress went on the attack against Ivanka Trump, again over China, and called her and the president the “first family who commits treason.” – READ MORE