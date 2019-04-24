Cher: Does Bernie Sanders Really Believe Child Molesters, Boston Bomber Deserve the Right to Vote

Pop icon Cher questioned the wisdom of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) recent declaration that felons, even terrorists, should have the right to vote.

“Does Bernie Sanders Really Believe Ppl In Prison Who Are Murderers⁉️ Rapists⁉️ Child Molesters⁉️ BOSTON BOMBERS.…STILL DESERVE THE RIGHT TO VOTE⁉️” Cher asked in a social media post Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders voiced his belief that felons should not be deprived of a right to vote earlier this month. During a CNN town hall Monday night, Sanders was again asked about his position by host Don Lemon. – READ MORE