Cher demands Pelosi end partial government shutdown, fund border wall: ‘DON’T DIE ON THIS HILL’

Liberal music superstar Cher is holding congressional Democrats’ feet to the fire amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

It came after President Trump delivered a prime-time address from the Oval Office on Tuesday making the case for funding the border wall, which was followed by a response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who argued that the president must reopen the government in order to continue conversations about border security.

trump HAD 2 YRS 2 LIE WOLF, ALL BRANCHES Of GOV,&

TOTAL CORRUPT POWER☠️

WHERE WAS HIS CRISIS THEN.

WHAT HUMANITARIAN CRISIS IS HE SPEAKING OF,THE ONE WHERE HE RIPPED BABIES FROM MOMS ARMS,&⛓THEM,OR WHERE HIS ADMINISTRATION KILLED 2

7YRS OLD‼️HE HAS NO❤️ #ShutdownStories — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019

trump Said”Mexico Will Pay 4 it.”Wall Will Pay 4 Itself”🙄

HOW BOUT BILLIONS IN MAINTENANCE EVERY YR⁉️

trump’ll LIE & SAY”ITS NEW SELF CLEANING WALL,FENCE, HEDGE,BAMBOO CURTAIN, IRON CURTAIN,CHINTZ CURTAIN,VENETIAN BLIND. STOP LYING &STOP THE FKNG SHUTDOWN NOW😡

START SNAP😥 — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019

FOR trump THIS IS POLITICAL..BUT REAL PPL ARE REALLY SUFFERING ‼️

WHERE WAS THE FKNG

CRISIS 1 MONTH AGO,1YR AGO⁉️WHERE HAS IT BEEN FOR THE LAST 2 YRS. HAVING SAID THATNANCY YOU ARE A HERO LET HIM HAVE HIS FKNG MONEY‼️PPL WILL STARVE

LOSE THEIR HOMES, B UNABLE 2 C DRS🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019