Cher Declares President Trump ‘a Murderer’

Cher has called President Donald Trump “a cancer ravaging our nation.” She demanded last week that the president step down before he ends up killing thousands of Americans. And now, the left-wing pop icon has declared President Trump a “murderer.”

“trump HAS ACCESS 2 EVERY MASK, SHIELD, GOWN, GLOVE, BED, VENTiLATOR, RESPIRATOR, TEST KIT, NATIONAL GUARDSMAN, SOLDIER FROM ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, NURSES, DR.’S, TECHS, 1ST RESPONDERS NEEDED 2 SAVE THE LIVES OF CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS, & CAREGIVERS,” Cher said in a late-night Twitter tirade. “Trump IS A LIAR, & MURDERER. OPEN UR.”

Cher is just the latest unhinged celebrity to float a wild conspiracy about the president’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, that has thrown countries around the world into economy-crippling health crisis and has caused nearly 12,000 death world wide. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --