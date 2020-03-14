Cher calls for Trump to be removed from office because he’ll kill thousands of Americans

Cher was once known for being one of the most talented singers and actresses in the world. Now, however, she has completely shattered this image for many of her fans, as she is better known these days for her deranged rants against President Donald Trump.

Cher let loose on the president once again last night by calling for him to be forced to step down, outrageously claiming that he’ll kill thousands of Americans if he is not removed from office.

“Believe 4 Good Of Country, trump, Pence & administration MUST BE FORCED 2 STEP DOWN, BECAUSE HE WILL END UP KILLING THOUSANDS OF.” Cher tweeted. “HES LIED, & WE ARE NOT PREPARED/PROTECTED. WE ARE ON SAME TRAJECTORY AS ITALY.‼️HE PUT NO ONE IN CHARGE TILL IT WAS TOO LATE.HE’LL SUCK HIS thumb.”

Believe 4 Good Of Country, trump,Pence & administration MUST BE FORCED 2 STEP DOWN,BECAUSE HE WILL END UP KILLING 🦠THOUSANDS OF🇺🇸.HES LIED,& WE ARE NOT PREPARED/PROTECTED. WE ARE ON SAME TRAJECTORY AS ITALY.‼️HE PUT NO ONE IN CHARGE TILL IT WAS TOO LATE.HE’LL SUCK HIS👍 — Cher (@cher) March 13, 2020

As you can see, spelling, grammar, and logic are not Cher’s fortes in life. Still no word on what the “he’ll suck his thumb”part at the end meant…

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus a gift to politicians

Hours after Cher’s tweet was posted, Trump took action by declaring a national emergency and issuing a sweeping financial relief package “to ensure that working Americans impacted by the virus can stay home without fear of financial hardship,” according to Breitbart News. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --