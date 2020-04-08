Cher bizarrely claims Republicans are ‘so desperate to win they’re willing to kill Americans’

Pop singer Cher was once famously known for her musical talents and vocal abilities, but these days, she’s far more infamous for her deranged meltdowns against President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. On Monday, Cher lost it once again, this time accusing Trump and Republicans of being “willing to kill Americans” because of their desperation to win.

Cher’s latest meltdown came in response to news that the Supreme Court had struck down an attempt by Wisconsin Democrat Governor Tony Evers to postpone voting in the upcoming presidential primary and local elections. In their ruling, the Supreme Court stated that all attempts to delay the deadline for absentee voting would “fundamentally alter the nature of the election.”

Cher’s tweet about the situation is difficult to make out given her typical spelling and grammatical errors, so Breitbart News was kind enough to provide a translation:

“United States Supreme Court” and Republican politicians in Wisconsin are saying “you can exercise your right to vote and risk death,” or stay home and allow Republicans to win. Who the fuck are these people? Are Republicans so desperate to win they’re willing to kill Americans in their own state. – READ MORE

