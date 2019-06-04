Cheney Torches House Dems’ ‘Irresponsible Action’ With Impeachment Pursuit ‘Regardless of the Facts’

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had one thing to say to her Democratic colleagues: their calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment are an “irresponsible action.”

“They have got a very strong and seems to be growing segment of their caucus who believes that they should move forward regardless of the facts, regardless of the situation,” Cheney said, adding that “many” Democrats have sought impeachment since the 2016 presidential election.

Cheney called the impeachment calls a “shame,” “bad for the nation,” and “bad for the Constitution.”