Cheney Torches House Dems’ ‘Irresponsible Action’ With Impeachment Pursuit ‘Regardless of the Facts’

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had one thing to say to her Democratic colleagues: their calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment are an “irresponsible action.”
“They have got a very strong and seems to be growing segment of their caucus who believes that they should move forward regardless of the facts, regardless of the situation,” Cheney said, adding that “many” Democrats have sought impeachment since the 2016 presidential election.
Cheney called the impeachment calls a “shame,” “bad for the nation,” and “bad for the Constitution.”
“Fundamentally, I think, is an irresponsible action with respect to what our duties and responsibilities are as members of this body. To continue down this path of these investigations, which really are based on partisan attacks and on the fact that they do not believe Donald Trump should be president. We have too much hugely important work to do, work the American people elected us to do.” – READ MORE