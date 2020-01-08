Cheney Calls Pelosi “Embarrassment” After Photos Show Speaker at a Party After Iran Attacks

Representative Liz Cheney described Nancy Pelosi as an “embarrassment” after a photo emerged showing the House Speaker attending a party after receiving word of an Iranian missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq.

Iran launched as many as 15 ballistic missiles at bases where U.S. troops were stationed Tuesday evening, though initial reports indicate the strike didn’t kill or injure any Americans.

A Politico reporter noted that Pelosi was at a meeting when she received word that Vice President Mike Pence was on the phone wishing to brief her on the attack.

Speaker Pelosi is an embarrassment and unfit for office. https://t.co/DJGFb2da4d — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 8, 2020

Nancy Pelosi at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare opening in Navy Yard. pic.twitter.com/OMkVtxeEEk — Anna Spiegel (@AnnaSpiegs) January 8, 2020

She couldn’t be bothered with the call.

“In meeting tonight Speaker Pelosi was handed a note telling her VP Pence was on the phone,” the reporter tweeted. “‘Tell him I’ll call him back,’ she said according to sources in room, noting she had to go open the House for new session.”

Just minutes later, Pelosi was handed another note informing her of the bombing. – READ MORE