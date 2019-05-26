Cheney Calls Out FBI Officials Who Wanted to ‘Stop’ POTUS: ‘That Sounds an Awful Lot Like a Coup’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) laid into statements made by FBI officials that she believes sound “an awful lot like a coup” while joining ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
Cheney expressed her concerns about the origins on the investigation into Russian election interference to host Martha Raddatz and called into question text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, which sparked concerns of political bias.
“I think what is really, crucially important to remember here is that you had Strzok and Page, who were in charge of launching this investigation, and they were saying things like, ‘We must stop this president. We need an insurance policy against this president,’” she pointed out. – READ MORE