Cheney Calls Out FBI Officials Who Wanted to ‘Stop’ POTUS: ‘That Sounds an Awful Lot Like a Coup’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) laid into statements made by FBI officials that she believes sound “an awful lot like a coup” while joining ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

Cheney expressed her concerns about the origins on the investigation into Russian election interference to host Martha Raddatz and called into question text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, which sparked concerns of political bias.

Rep. Liz Cheney: "We had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement … saying that they were going to stop a duly elected president of the United States."



"That sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason," she adds https://t.co/yu9cg1wR3i pic.twitter.com/OHEsZghCrF — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 26, 2019

"I think what is really, crucially important to remember here is that you had Strzok and Page, who were in charge of launching this investigation, and they were saying things like, 'We must stop this president. We need an insurance policy against this president,'" she pointed out.