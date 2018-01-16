Chelsea Manning Releases Sinister Senate Campaign Ad (VIDEO)

Former U.S. Army private Chelsea Manning officially confirmed a run for Senate in Maryland on Sunday, while also releasing the first official ad of the new campaign.

Manning — a convicted criminal found guilty of sharing classified government documents with WikiLeaks — got out of prison in 2017 after then-President Barack Obama commuted what was supposed to be a 35-year prison sentence, according to The Hill.

The video seems to emphasize an anti-establishment theme, with Manning specifically indicating the need for someone who will “fix” the system.

“We live in trying times. Times of fear, of suppression, hate,” Manning can be heard saying as images of the August 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, flash across the screen.

“We don’t need more or better leaders, we need someone willing to fight,” Manning says.- READ MORE

Chelsea Manning, a transgender former Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking classified documents, has filed to run for the U.S. Senate.

The Washington Post first reported Saturday that Manning has filed to run in Maryland for the seat of Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin.

The Federal Election Commission website shows a Jan. 11 filing for “Chelsea Manning for U.S. Senate” with the party affiliation registered as Democrat — suggesting a primary challenge for Cardin.

Manning, then known as Bradley Manning, was arrested in 2010 and convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of sensitive documents to WikiLeaks. Manning’s sentence was controversially commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017 after Manning had served seven years of a 35-year sentence.

Since leaving prison, Manning has become known for controversial tweets, often accompanied with a series of emojis and the hashtag #WeGotThis. Last week, Manning tweeted out the message “f—k the police” on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, along with the hashtag #DisarmThePolice – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

As many people across the country recognized Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Tuesday, convicted spy Chelsea Manning took to Twitter to blast the men and women in blue.

“F— the police,” Manning tweeted out on Tuesday, followed by “#DisarmThePolice#WeGotThis.”

Manning doubled down on her position sending out a series of tweets with seemingly unsourced stats.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison after her arrest in 2010, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud. – READ MORE

Millions of Americans spent November 11th paying respect to the brave men and women who put their own lives second and put on a uniform.

They offered free meals, special deals, and their heartfelt thanks. But one person — one who wore the uniform as well — delivered a surprising take:

want to support veterans !? 😏 stop sending us overseas to kill or be killed for your nationalist fairy tales 😉 we can do better 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/seT7Z8jnL6 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) November 11, 2017

It wasn’t long before people responded, suggesting that Manning sit out Veterans Day considering her own personal history:

Coming from someone who was convicted of treason and dishonorably discharged. You need to sit this one out. You lost your right to voice an opinion. — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) November 11, 2017

Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced to prison for leaking classified documents and subsequently freed by President Barack Obama, inspired West Point graduate and communist Spenser Rapone to infiltrate the military.

Rapone has come under fire and become the subject of an Army investigation after reports emerged of his open and unabashed support for communism and tweets he made calling for political violence and referring to Secretary of Defense James Mattis as an “evil, vile f***.”

In a Reddit post regarding Manning, Rapone spelled out some of his motivations for remaining in the military and exactly what he wanted to accomplish while serving as a second lieutenant in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. Those motivations included Manning’s decision to leak national security documents to WikiLeaks. – READ MORE

Former U.S. Army soldier Chelsea Manning complained on Twitter Monday that she had been “banned” from entering Canada as a result of her conviction of espionage.

Then-Private First Class Bradley Manning was convicted in 2013 for giving WikiLeaks hundreds and thousands of classified military documents. Manning pled guilty to multiple violations of the Espionage Act to avoid a conviction of “aiding the enemy,” a charge that carries the death penalty.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison, and transitioned to female during her time in a military prison. In the waning days of his presidency, President Barack Obama commuted her sentence, allowing her to go free after serving seven years of the sentence. – READ MORE