Chelsea Manning Issues Annual Message On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day: ‘F*** The Police’

Chelsea Manning, out of the spotlight after a failed run for the Senate last summer, decided to look for some attention again on Wednesday, which just so happened to be Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, by issuing the same annual message: “F*** the police.”

Manning added, “We live in a domestic military occupation in every major city.”

yearly reminder we live in a domestic military occupation in every major city — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) January 9, 2019

Manning has made rancid comments about America or its institutions for some time; last October, after being released from prison, Manning visited the United Kingdom and whimpered that the United States itself was a prison, saying, “This whole notion that you get out of prison and you are free now turned out to be a bit of a downer in that sense. Because what happened, we really built this large, big prison, which is the United States, in the meantime – it was already happening, it just really intensified.” Manning added that the “surveillance systems, the cameras, or the police presence,” made America seem less free, arguing, “You think about the fact that we have walls around our country, and that is very much the same thing that is inside a prison. I see a lot of similarities between the world out here and the world that was in there.”- READ MORE