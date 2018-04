Chelsea Handler Uses Melania To Attack President Trump — It’s Not Pretty

Anti-Trump comedian Chelsea Handler used Melania Trump to attack President Trump on Twitter Wednesday.

Handler suggested Melania wants to leave her husband.

Melania hosted her first official state dinner last night… And it appears it went really well… Until the end when she realized everyone got to leave and go home except her. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 25, 2018

Handler using her Twitter to launch personal attacks is not uncommon.– READ MORE

