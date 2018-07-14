Chelsea Handler Thinks Republicans ‘Are Perfectly Fine with Kids Getting Killed in Schools’

Chelsea Handler has ratcheted up her incendiary political rhetoric ever since President Donald Trump moved into the White House.

That’s why what comes next is not really very surprising at all.

The actress and now political activist reacted to the news about the president’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court the way many other Hollywood celebs did.

Republicans want to take away our healthcare, female rights to birth control, and also are perfectly fine with kids getting killed in schools. What a party. #NovemberIsComing https://t.co/sYCY8KaXL1 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 11, 2018

“Republicans want to take away our health care, female rights to birth control and also are perfectly fine with kids getting killed in schools,” she declared.

“What a party. # NovemberIsComing,” she threatened on Twitter. – READ MORE

OZYFest, which describes itself as “part music festival, part TED talk, part food fair,” just announced its 2018 lineup, and it’s a doozy.

For a mere $134, the cost of a 2-day general admission ticket, you can enjoy a weekend of terrible music, overpriced street-cart food, and a host of lectures from the likes of Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Handler, “comedienne” Michelle Wolff, far-left author Roxane Gay, Jemele Hill — the ESPN anchor best known for calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter — and that guy who hosts Trivia HQ.

The festival’s second day will feature talks from Clinton’s less-accomplished protege, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and billionaire progressive activist Tom Steyer, who has been leading a charge to pre-emptively impeach President Trump for charges known only to Tom Steyer. – READ MORE

