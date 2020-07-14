Chelsea Handler says it’s ‘not enough’ to say you aren’t racist: Demands whites work ‘to dismantle the system’

Comedian Chelsea Handler just launched into what can only be described as an unhinged attack on white people, saying that it’s “not enough” for them to say that they aren’t racist. Instead, she said all white people must work to “dismantle the system.”

While promoting her new book “Life Will Be the Death of Me: …And You Too!” on NPR, Handler discussed the therapy that she felt that she had to get in order to deal with Donald Trump winning the 2016 presidential election.

She added that it was this experience in therapy that led to her making her Netflix special “Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea,” which delved into her “white privilege.”

Handler explained that “after therapy and kind of taking a look at myself and my surroundings and coming to the realization that my success has a lot to do with my skin color, I wanted to really do something that set an example about how to, you know, contribute because at this point, it’s not enough to just say you’re not racist.”

“You know, you have to be— we have to be working to dismantle the system because we are reaping the benefits in exchange for people losing benefits,” added the comedian, who as you can see is not very funny these days. Handler went on to recall when one of her friends grew “weepy” while talking about the book “White Fragility.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --