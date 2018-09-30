Chelsea Handler: ‘Rape Is Fine’ to the ‘All White’ Republican Party

Comedian And Former Netflix Talk Show Host Chelsea Handler Said That The Republican Party Thinks That “rape Is Fine” In A Tweet Sent Friday.

“Republican Party = white male party. They don’t care about women and they don’t care about the future. They care about the past where all white men are in power. Rape is fine. Keep minorities and women down. All white men, oh, and Ben Carson,” Chelsea Handler tweeted.

This follows another tweet sent Friday where Handler said that Judge Brett Kavanaugh threw a “hysterical temper tantrum” during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

Yesterday, we watched Brett Kavanaugh, a grown man who wants to be a part of the highest court in the land, throw a hysterical temper tantrum…. All while he was sober. Think about that. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 28, 2018

Indeed, Judge Kavanaugh defended himself in his passionate opening statement in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE