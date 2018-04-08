True Pundit

Chelsea Handler Issues Grotesque Attack On Sessions…Backfires Immediately

On Friday, comedian and vocal anti-Trump critic Chelsea Handler decided to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter — but ironically, her hateful “joke” quickly backfired with liberals.

The statement didn’t even make sense. Was she calling Sessions secretly gay? How is that funny?

Or, was she trying to imply that Sessions — a former Army Reserve captain and attorney who stood up for black Americans against the KKK — was weak?

The bizarre “insult” quickly drew the ire of other liberals on Twitter, who slammed Handler for being unfunny and homophobic. – READ MORE

