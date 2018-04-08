Entertainment Politics
Chelsea Handler Issues Grotesque Attack On Sessions…Backfires Immediately
On Friday, comedian and vocal anti-Trump critic Chelsea Handler decided to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter — but ironically, her hateful “joke” quickly backfired with liberals.
Jeff Sessions is definitely a bottom.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 6, 2018
The statement didn’t even make sense. Was she calling Sessions secretly gay? How is that funny?
Or, was she trying to imply that Sessions — a former Army Reserve captain and attorney who stood up for black Americans against the KKK — was weak?
The bizarre “insult” quickly drew the ire of other liberals on Twitter, who slammed Handler for being unfunny and homophobic. – READ MORE
