Chelsea Handler Issues Grotesque Attack On Sessions…Backfires Immediately

On Friday, comedian and vocal anti-Trump critic Chelsea Handler decided to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter — but ironically, her hateful “joke” quickly backfired with liberals.

Jeff Sessions is definitely a bottom. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 6, 2018

The statement didn’t even make sense. Was she calling Sessions secretly gay? How is that funny?

Or, was she trying to imply that Sessions — a former Army Reserve captain and attorney who stood up for black Americans against the KKK — was weak?

The bizarre “insult” quickly drew the ire of other liberals on Twitter, who slammed Handler for being unfunny and homophobic. – READ MORE

