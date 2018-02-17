Chelsea Handler Developing Marijuana Brand, Says The Drug Keeps Her ‘Sane’ During Trump Presidency

Comedienne Chelsea Handler will no longer just be making the world a darker place with her horrible brand of feminist comedy, but also with her own horrible brand of marijuana.

Yes, Chelsea Handler likes to smoke a few blunts on occasion, a practice she claims to have been the “only f—king thing that’s kept me sane” since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. According to US Magazine, she plans to get others in on her coping mechanism.

In a post on Instagram this past Tuesday, the 42-year-old announced her visit to a weed farm where she will “pick a grow.”

“I want everyone to know that I’m going to a weed farm today. Yep. I’m gonna go pick a grow,” Handler said. “It’s called a grow for those of you who are not in the know.” – READ MORE

