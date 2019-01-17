Chelsea Handler Calls Trump a ‘Toddler’ and Attacks the President’s Supporters

Chelsea Handler took another stab at political harmony on Tuesday by suggesting that President Donald Trump is behaving like a toddler and that his supporters may enjoy watching people suffer.

“Watching our president behave like an errant toddler depriving people of their basic necessities — people who are supposed to be protected by our government — should warm his supporters’ hearts. Does it?”

“Do you guys enjoy watching people suffer? For a large slab of cement?” tweeted the comedian and former talk show host.

Watching our president behave like an errant toddler depriving people of their basic necessities—people who are supposed to be protected by our government—should warm his supporters hearts. Does it? Do you guys enjoy watching people suffer? For a large slab of cement? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 15, 2019

Handler is one of many liberal celebrities who takes her regular attacks on the president one step further — by also insulting Trump's supporters.