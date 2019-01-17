 

Chelsea Handler Calls Trump a ‘Toddler’ and Attacks the President’s Supporters

Chelsea Handler took another stab at political harmony on Tuesday by suggesting that President Donald Trump is behaving like a toddler and that his supporters may enjoy watching people suffer.

“Watching our president behave like an errant toddler depriving people of their basic necessities — people who are supposed to be protected by our government — should warm his supporters’ hearts. Does it?”

“Do you guys enjoy watching people suffer? For a large slab of cement?” tweeted the comedian and former talk show host.

Handler is one of many liberal celebrities who takes her regular attacks on the president one step further — by also insulting Trump’s supporters.- READ MORE

Staff