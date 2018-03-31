True Pundit

Chelsea Handler Brags That Her Armed Guards Don’t Have Semi-Automatic Weapons

On Wednesday, supposed comedienne Chelsea Handler beclowned herself when she engaged in a gun control debate on Twitter, insisting that her armed guards didn’t have semi-automatic weapons.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time Handler had said something irretrievably stupid on Twitter, whether it was moaning about returning from her month-long skiing vacation, attacking White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appearance, misrepresenting what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for, or accusing President Trump of setting the world on fire. – READ MORE

