Chelsea Handler Apologizes To The World For Donald Trump On Independence Day

Chelsea Handler has been out of the headlines for a while, so in an effort to reaffirm her relevance to the national political discourse, Handler took the opportunity of Independence Day to apologize to the world’s other nations for President Donald Trump.

“To every country on the 4th of July. We’re sorry about our president,” she tweeted. “He doesn’t reflect all of our views—and we hope you know that the majority of us are ashamed. We will rally each other and come back to the world one step at a time.”

To every country on the 4th of July. We’re sorry about our president. He doesn’t reflect all of our views—and we hope you know that the majority of us are ashamed. We will rally each other and come back to the world one step at a time. #novemberiscoming #alsosorryabouthotdogs — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 4, 2018

She added an extra apology for hot dogs, and cautioned that “November is coming.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1