Chelsea Clinton: Trump is degrading what it means to be American

President Trump has shown contempt for American values, Chelsea Clinton said in an interview published Saturday.

“I don’t agree with what he’s doing to degrade what it means to be an American,” Clinton told the Guardian.

Clinton argued that Trump has pushed “meanness” into the mainstream, citing Trump’s remarks about minorities. She added that the vitriol directed at her via social media used to be easier to ignore before Trump became president, but now she feels that she has to speak out against it to show it’s unacceptable.

“I think that the way that our president and many people around him have not only mainstreamed hate, but mainlined it, is so deeply dangerous,” the former first daughter explained. – READ MORE

