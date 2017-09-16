True Pundit

Chelsea Clinton Spreads False Story Claiming Michigan Passed Bill Allowing EMTs to Deny Gay Patients Treatment

Chelsea Clinton falsely tweeted Friday that the Michigan House of Representatives had voted to allow emergency medical providers choice in treating patients, specifically giving EMTs the option to deny treatment to gay patients.

“Absolutely appalling,” the former First Daughter tweeted, “Michigan House Passed Bill Allowing EMTs To Refuse Treatment To Gay People.”

The story Clinton cited was from a website for the LGBT New Now Next Awards, and was posted in 2014. When followers pointed out the story was old, Clinton deleted her tweet.

Not only was the story old, but the actual premise was deeply flawed. What the Michigan House actually passed was a garden variety Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which would have exempted religious individuals from laws that infringed on their religious beliefs. – READ MORE

